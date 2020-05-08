1  of  3
Coronavirus
Mayor Brown: Number of police, firefighters who have made COVID-19 recoveries is improving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The number of COVID-19 recoveries for Buffalo police and firefighters is increasing, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a press update Friday.

Currently, there are three Buffalo police officers who are positive for the virus. Sixteen officers are out on administrative leave, and 63 have recovered and returned to work.

Two Buffalo firefighters are currently positive for the coronavirus. Seven are on administrative leave, and 39 have recovered and returned to work.

COVID-19 testing is available for all essential City of Buffalo employees, without a prescription.

The tests are available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the New York State Drive-Thru Testing Site, 125 Perry St.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 888.364.3065 or clicking here.

