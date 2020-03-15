Mayor Brown says businesses could be fined for large gatherings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- With Saint Patrick’s day almost here, Mayor Byron Brown is calling on bars to limit the number of people they serve to comply with the governor’s orders of social distancing.



Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz echoed that sentiment on Twitter.

We have been advised of the mass gatherings and parties at area bars and restaurants, in direct violation of the Governor’s orders and my prior statement. Our @ECDOH is working with local law enforcement to respond and act appropriately, including possible closure. Be warned! — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) March 15, 2020

Poloncorz tweeted Sunday that Erie County Health Department is working with local law enforcement to respond to any gatherings and will ” act appropriately including possible closure. ”

If businesses don’t comply, owners could face large fines or even lose their liquor license