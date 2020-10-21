Mayor Brown takes part in public hearing on police reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he will take into account what people in Buffalo are feeling and saying when deciding whether to implement police reform.

The mayor took part in a public hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Many people in the online hearing said police reform is essential to ensure the community’s trust in officers who are sworn to serve and protect.

They say the mayor should sign “Cariol’s Law”, which would require officers to intervene when another officer uses excessive force.

“It further provides protection against retaliation, from their superiors, and will ultimately protect the public from excessive use of force that can result in death or serious bodily injuries at the hands of these officers,” said corporation counsel Karen Gordon.

The mayor still has until Oct. 29 to sign the bill into law- or he could veto it.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Cariol Horne said Mayor Brown should sign the bill because all the speakers at today’s event supported it, and in her words, “real leaders listen to their constituents and then act accordingly.”