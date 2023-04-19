BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor, Byron Brown (D) is in our Nation’s capitol this week, where he will meet with mayors from all around the country.

The 9th Annual African American Mayors Association (AAMA) conference will hosts more than 500 African American mayors from across the nation where they can share their best practices and thoughts on innovative reforms.

Brown believes a wide range of topics will be discussed during that meeting, including gun reform, economic development, investing in infrastructure and the American Rescue Act. During those conversations, Brown says he wants to make sure the racially motivated Tops mass shooting in Buffalo will be addressed.

Brown believes there needs to be sensible gun control and more action on cracking down on white supremacy, reining in hate speech on social media and policing the internet.

This year there’s been more than 155 mass shootings throughout the nation, and Brown says it has to come to an end.

“We’re not going to sit on the sidelines as innocent people continue to get killed in this country,” Brown said. “There has to be sensible gun control. We’re going to continue to talk about that…continue to educate and push for change as it relates to guns in our nation.”

As the treasurer of the AAMA board, Brown and the board will be meeting with President Joe Biden this week. Brown is honored to meet with the president again, and will discuss sensible gun reform, along with lifting people out of poverty, creating jobs and more.

Brown will be in D.C. until Saturday–and thanks the AAMA for the continued support on working to reduce gun violence as Buffalo prepares for the 5/14 Remembrance Weekend.