Mayor Byron Brown defends decision to veto changes to Buffalo school zone camera program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is defending his veto of changes to the Buffalo School Speed Zone Camera Program.

Last month, the Buffalo Common Council voted to limit camera operations to only during school arrival and dismissal periods.

Mayor Brown argued that cameras should be on for the entire school day.

Some people called it a cash grab.

The mayor says it’s far from that.

“We’re not trying to grab money, we’re trying to keep kids safe,” Brown said. “We shouldn’t put the desire for people to speed above the safety of our children.”

School speed zone cameras are turned on in front of five schools right now.

They include Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy, Canisius High School, Nichols School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Joseph University School, and Westminister Community Charter School.