Mayor Byron Brown doesn’t say whether he’ll sign Cariol’s law

(WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is not saying whether he’ll sign Cariol’s Law.

The law is named after former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne, who was fired after intervening in another officer’s chokehold.

Cariol’s Law will protect officers who step-in to prevent excessive force from being used.

The mayor said he’s looking forward to reading the law when he appeared on News 4 at 5:30 on Thursday for our monthly “Ask the Mayor” segment.

“I’ve always maintained that I support a local law as a duty to intervene for Buffalo Police, but the Buffalo Police Department already had that policy in Dec. 2019 and this law pretty much embraces what the policy already is, and what New York State law already says.”

The Buffalo Common Council passed Cariole’s law on Tuesday.

Chris Scanlon is the only councilmember to vote against it.