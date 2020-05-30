Mayor Byron Brown lends a hand to pass out food with FeedMore WNY

Live Now
Erie County leaders give an update on local coronavirus cases
News
(WIVB) – FeedMore WNY is helping to make sure that families in need don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mobile food bank stopped by the corner of Clinton and Michigan in the City of Buffalo on Friday. Employees, volunteers, and Mayor Byron Brown handed out food to people in their cars.

Officials say staff at FeedMore have been working harder than ever to get food to hungry Western New Yorkers.

The non-profit is giving out 40 percent more food than usual during this time of the year.

You can click here to make a donation or find out more.

