Mayor Byron Brown says mask mandate isn’t deterring Buffalo residents from shopping local

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mayor Byron Brown said the Erie County mask mandate didn’t appear to deter any shoppers from heading out on the town to shop local on Small Business Saturday.
“It is just amazing to me how many people are out across the city of Buffalo shopping,” said Brown. “They are wearing their masks to stay safe, following the Erie County mask mandate, but they are out in large numbers shopping, so that bodes well for small businesses.”
