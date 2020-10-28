Mayor Byron Brown signs “Duty to Intervene” law into effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signed into law Wednesday the “Duty to Intervene” law, which reiterates a Buffalo Police officer’s responsibility to intervene in situations where they believe another officer is acting inappropriately.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the policy has been in the BPD’s manual of procedures since June 2019.

“In a society governed by laws it is vital that everyone understands that no one is above

the law, not even police officers,” Brown said in a Wednesday statement. “The Duty to Intervene requirement, mandated by the Department’s Manual of Procedures as well as provisions of state and federal law, is now being further reinforced as a fundamental principle to our City’s approach to police reform as well as improving the public’s level of trust in and understanding of how the Buffalo Police Department functions.”

The policy, also known as Cariol’s Law after former BPD officer Cariol Horne, was passed by the Buffalo Common Council last month.

Horne released a statement on Wednesday, saying