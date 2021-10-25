Mayor Byron Brown talks about campaign ahead of Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With just over a week out from Election Day, Mayor Byron Brown is campaigning hard to keep his job.

The incumbent lost in June’s primary to Democratic Nominee India Walton – but Brown told News 4 during a sit-down interview he’s not focusing on that.

“Everything happens for a reason, and I think the reason for the primary loss is for the victory to be greater, to unite people in every section of the City of Buffalo,” he said.

Brown is running for an unprecedented fifth term. He said he wants to continue the work he’s done for the past 15 years, specifically when it comes to affordable housing and employment.

“I’ve set a goal of 40 percent permanent affordability for all housing units in the City of Buffalo; we’re close to 25 percent now,” Brown said. “I want to create rapid upskilling programs. We know there are a lot of unemployed and underemployed people in the City of Buffalo. We want to retain some of the top training programs in the region and in the nation.”

Between July and September, the Brown campaign raised more than 800 thousand dollars, including from top donors like Douglas Jemal and Paul Ciminelli, leading to some criticism that his campaign is funded by major developers.

“There are over 155 thousand people eligible to vote in this General Election, and that’s democrats, that’s republicans, conservatives, independents and voters that are unaffiliated with any party whatsoever,” Brown said. “All of those people will have their voices heard and will be able to cast their vote November 2.”

Election Day is November 2.