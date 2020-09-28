Mayor Byron Brown warns college students against hosting parties

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As more college students return to campus this semester, City of Buffalo officials continue to keep an eye out on large gatherings.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown says COVID-19 can quickly spread through social gatherings like parties.

Last month, he announced that city officials and colleges are working together to educate students about the dangers of COVID-19 and how to prevent it from spreading.

“We will continue to reach out to college students and advise them against parties, mass gatherings, and large events that bring people together and can become super-spreaders of COVID-19 in the community.”

If students are caught hosting parties, they could be fined.