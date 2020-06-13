Mayor Byron Brown will appear on Saturday’s CBS This Morning with Jeff Glor

(WIVB) – Saturday on CBS This Morning, Tonawanda native Jeff Glor sits down with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to discuss racial unrest in the Queen City.

While the country has been in turmoil for the past few weeks, the national spotlight has shone on Buffalo recently.

It started after a video of Martin Gugino being shoved went viral.

Mayor Brown spoke about the incident in his interview with Glor.

You can catch the entire interview on CBS This Morning on CBS tomorrow, at 8 a.m. after News 4 Weekend Wakeup.