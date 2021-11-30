Mayor of Williamsville speaks out against Erie County mask mandate

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The mayor of Williamsville is speaking out against the Erie County mask mandate.

Mayor Deb Rogers is the third local official to come out against the order.

She says she is not against people wearing face masks, but she is against the mandate from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Rogers says after almost two years, people should be allowed to make decisions on their own.

“At some point, we need to just allow individuals the freedom to choose where their comfort level is and to make that choice that is appropriate for both themselves and their families,” Mayor Rogers said.

The supervisors of West Seneca and Marilla have also come out against the mandate for face masks.