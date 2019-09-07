Mayor says no to new vape shops in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that the city will not allow new vape shops to open in Buffalo for the next six months.

This comes after the common council adopted a resolution earlier this week. Council member Joel Feroleto who is behind the push,says he decided to take action after several recent cases of illnesses related to vaping.

Council member Richard Fontana says that he agrees with memorandum.

The CDC has confirmed four vaping related deaths across the country.

U.S. health officials are urging people to stop vaping until they figure out what is causing people to come down with serous breathing illnesses.