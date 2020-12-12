Mayville to hold bottled water distribution on December 13 and 14

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Village of Mayville is holding two water distribution events on December 13 and 14 for those affected by the ‘do not drink’ water order.

We’re told the first distribution event is December 13 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua DPW Garage at 50 Patterson Street. The village will distribute canned and bottled water at this site.

The second distribution event is December 14 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the TOPS Market at 64 S. Erie Street in the parking lot. The village says Tops had donated the bottled water being distributed at this location.

The village has laid out the following pickup guidelines:

Any persons in Isolation or Quarantine for COVID-19 should NOT leave their homes to pick up water. If there is no one available to bring water to you, please call the Health Department at 716-753-4491.

All COVID-19 precautions will be taken at distribution including masking and social distancing.

Residents must stay in their vehicles.

Water will be limited to one (1) case per household per day.

Those unable to pick-up water should call John Buxton with the Village of Mayville at 716-269-4801 to make alternate arrangements.

Officials say future distribution dates are being planned.

More information is available at www.chqgov.com.

E-mail inquiries can be sent to waterreports@co.chautauqua.ny.us.