McDonald’s holding one-day hiring event across NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — McDonald’s is holding a one-day hiring event across the state on Wednesday.

Those seeking a job can apply at any restaurant, apply online here, or begin the application process by texting “mcdworksforme” to 36453.

McDonald’s says it offers flexible hours and a variety of “McDPerks.”

The global restaurant chain is welcoming customers back into its dining rooms with precautions in place.

