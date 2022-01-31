McKinley High School goes remote after illness leads to staff shortage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, students of McKinley High School will be learning from home.

The switch to remote instruction is due to a shortage of teachers. Officials say illness is to blame.

Building staff are being told to follow remote instruction guidelines by working from home.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now