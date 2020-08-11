Medialle College adjusts classrooms, posts signage as students are set to return to campus

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – As college students across Western New York get ready to head back to campus, Medaille College is hoping its guidelines give students the peace of mind they need to continue getting a higher education.

“The most important thing for all of the faculty, staff, students and their parents is to have confidence that we’re doing everything possible to make sure that they learning environment is safe, and allowing the students to continue on with their dreams and aspirations of getting that college degree,” said Medaille College President Kenneth Macur.

Students will be walking around campus on starting on August 31st. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, there will be some changes.

“They’ll see plexiglass around the podiums of the classrooms, they’ll see cameras in the ceiling as we work at streaming some classes,” Macur said.

He said the college prefers in-person learning but that it’s ultimately up to the faculty member and on the nature of the class for whether it’s offered as either in-person or remote.

“A lot of things can only be done in-person,” he said. “Other classes need a robust discussion so we really need to have people in class for that.”

Everyone will be required to wear face coverings when inside any of the buildings on campus.

Macur says it’s hard for them to predict how the first day of classes will go, but they’re remaining hopeful the college community will adjust to the different guidelines

“A lot of accommodations to make sure that people can be safe, socially distant, and minimize the number of cases we experience on campus,” he said. “We look at the state guidelines and mandates in health not so much as the things that you have to do, but great advice from partners in healthcare to help us make sure that students, faculty and staff are safe and that parents are reassured that we’re doing as much as we can.”

