Medicare Open Enrollment Underway

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) Medicare 2020 Open Enrollment is underway and there are a lot of important factors that go into making your decision.

Now through December 7th is the time for seniors to sign up or to re-evaluate their health care plans.

Medicare is divided into a few different sections:

Part A and B – Hospital and outpatient services and their costs.

Part D – Drug prescription costs.

It’s important to weigh the options and find the plan and provider that work best for you. “Bring your prescriptions with you and bring a list of your prescriptions,” said Independent Health Pharmacist Cindy Will. “Ask about the copay and what tier is this going to fall into.”

Cheektowaga resident, Cheryl Smyth is shopping for providers. “Drugs are a big thing for us because my husband takes about six medications,” she said. “So for us that’s a big issue so we’re carefully weighing which plan would be best for us.”

She was walked through her options at Independent Health in Cheektowaga. “We sit down and we explain the ABC’s of Medicare,” said Medicare Sales Representative, Jean Kihl. “We go through their prescriptions, their doctors and we go take a look at the plans and based on their needs we help them fit a plan that’s going to take care of them.”

Having a one-on-one conversation, makes this complicated decision a bit easier for her. “Walk us through it and compare everything for us and help us find the path right for us,” said Smtyh.

If you want to learn more about your Medicare options or compare providers click here.