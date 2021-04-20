Medina High School students to learn virtually until April 27

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Instruction at Medina High School is completely virtual this week and the following Monday after three students tested positive for COVID-19.

BOCES students will also be learning virtually during that time frame.

Related Content Links for vaccination appointments in Buffalo, Erie County and Western New York

Additionally, all school-sponsored sports practices and games are suspended until in-person learning resumes at the high school on Tuesday, April 27.

Recently at Oak Orchard Elementary School, one staff member tested positive, and two cases were found in students at Clifford Wise Intermediate/Middle School. The school district says in-person learning at those schools will continue as planned.

The Orleans County Department of Health has contacted anyone who needs to be quarantined.

MORE | Read the school district’s letter to families and staff here.