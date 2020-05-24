Medina man charged with vehicular assault, DWI following one-car crash that sent passenger to hospital

SHELBY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Medina man has been charged with vehicular assault, DWI, and other charges following a one-car collision in the town of Shelby Friday night that seriously injured a backseat passenger.

Randy Wright, 27, of Medina, is charged with second degree assault, driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of marijuana, and traffic violations. He was issued appearance tickets.

According to state police reports, troopers responded to Martin Road around 11:45 p.m. Friday for a crash. An investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling east on Martin Road and exited the roadway, striking several trees.

A 22-year-old backseat passenger was seriously injured and airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Wright was issued appearance tickets.