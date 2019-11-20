Meet Maria, the Buffalo Zoo’s new giant anteater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Zoo has welcomed a new addition.

Maria the giant anteater had her second day in the M&T Bank Rainforest Falls exhibit on Tuesday- which was also her birthday.

Meet Maria, our new giant anteater who also turns 2-years-old tomorrow. Maria comes to us from the @SantaBarbaraZoo and can be found in @MandT_Bank Rainforest Falls! Stop by to welcome her and wish her a very happy birthday! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ThB0rmVp99 — buffalozoo (@buffalozoo) November 19, 2019

Maria came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Santa Barbara Zoo in California.

At 160 lbs., she lives up to her “giant” anteater name.

“She’s a very big girl for a two-year-old,” Kayla Woodard, team leader at Rainforest Falls said.

Anteaters are insectivores that eat mostly termites in the wild, Woodard explained.

“They have these big claws, and they dig through the mounds to get to the termites,” Woodard explained.

They don’t have any teeth, but use their two-foot-long tongues to slurp up insects.

“They’re a very unique species,”Woodard added.

Though Maria is brand new to the zoo, she’s already gotten plenty of attention, Buffalo Zoo communications director Christian Dobosiewicz said.

“We’ve gotten a ton of social media reaction on social media about Maria- everyone’s very excited,” he said.

You can visit Maria and the rest of the animals at the Buffalo Zoo now through the end of February for a discounted price. The zoo’s Polar Bear Days started Nov. 1 and will run through Feb. 28. Admission is only $8.95 during Polar Bear Days.

Click here for tickets and more information.