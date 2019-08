LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — You can live like royalty in this L.A. home.

It belonged to Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry and moved across the pond.

The 2,000-square foot pad is very modern with a lot of open space. There’s a large kitchen, a spacious living room and bedrooms with plenty of windows.

The house isn’t cheap though; It’s selling for $1.8 million.