Memorial Day events across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here’s a list of several events happening around WNY to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day.

Buffalo – The Battle Within Foundation and The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park are honoring several lifetimes of service in the U.S. Armed Forces. The non-denominational Memorial Day service will happen from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Forest Lawn is honoring and saluting the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces. The Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the American Legion Memorial Monument in the Veterans section, near the Main Street Gates. American flags will be places on the graves of veterans buried in the Field of Valor and in the American Legion section of the cemetery.

Clarence – There is a parade honoring the 55 Clarence residents who were killed in action. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Rock Oak Estates and ends at the Clarence Main Street Town Park. Afterward, there is a ceremony to dedicate a new memorial at Clarence Main Street Park, which begins at noon. The dedication is at 12:15.

Grand Island – A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial Park. Starting at 10 a.m., it will feature the Grand Island High School Wind Ensemble.

Hamburg – A run in honor of SSG Timothy Conneway will take place in Hamburg and conclude at Hamburg Brewing Company at approximately 12 p.m.

Orchard Park– The parade in Orchard Park is cancelled this year, but people will gather at Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m. for a special ceremony Monday. Color guards and members of the VFW #6247 and American Legion #567 will be in attendance.

West Seneca – The parade was also cancelled in West Seneca, but a Memorial Day ceremony will take place at Town Hall at 11 a.m.

Kenmore/Tonawanda – The popular Ken/Ton Memorial Day parade is cancelled, due to COVID-19.

Batavia – The Memorial Day parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. and run one hour on East Main Street.

Akron – The Memorial Day parade will being at 9 a.m. on Main Street in the Village of Akron.

Lackawanna – A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at Veterans Stadium, next to Lackawanna Fire Station #3 at 2990 South Park Ave. The event starts at noon and will include a proclamation for Sgt. Harry Switala, a 96-year-old Marine Corp. veteran of WWII and long-time resident of Lackawanna’s Second Ward.