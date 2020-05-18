Memorial Day fire works display “Stand to Salute” set to take place this weekend in Buffalo

Residents all across the City of Buffalo will have a unique opportunity to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday with fireworks.

The city, along with Consumer’s Beverages, and the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation are hosting a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The fireworks will be set up in different locations throughout the city.

The locations are not being disclosed to prevent crowds from assembling.

“There will be four undisclosed locations, one in east buffalo, west buffalo, south buffalo and north buffalo where fireworks will go off, simultaneously, so people in every section of the city can get a great view of them,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.