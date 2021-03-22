Memorial service in NYC honors nursing home residents who died from COVID-19

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A memorial service was held in Brooklyn to honor over 15,000 nursing home residents who died from COVID-19.

The “We Care Memorial Wall” service was held on Sunday — the anniversary of Gov. Cuomo’s March advisory that instructed nursing homes in the state to accept patients who had or were suspected of having the coronavirus.

Grieving family members at the event say the memorial was not only about remembering their loved ones, but addressing issues with the Cuomo Administration.

Gov. Cuomo’s special counsel has said the spike in COVID-19 cases was due to nursing home staff bringing in the virus, not transmission from returning residents.

New York reported the highest number of nursing home fatalities for any state in the country.