Mental Health and Wellness Fair in Lafayette Square

Buffalo City leaders put the focus on mental health Tuesday afternoon. Hundreds filled Lafayette Square to learn about services offered throughout the region.

Those involved say there has been a rise in mental health awareness following recent violent acts across the country. They hope a fair like this helps the community better understand their options and helps to prevent an act of violence from happening here in Buffalo.

Buffalo Police Department’s crisis intervention team along with around 30 health care providers were on site. They offered health screenings, resources and information and therapy dogs. All in the hopes of helping those suffering and ending the stigma.

