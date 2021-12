(WIVB) — A new law will help healthcare workers get the mental health support they need after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congressman Brian Higgins announced passage of the Dr. Lorna Breen Healthcare Provider Protection Act.

It will provide $45 million a year to improve mental health education and awareness programs. The bill is named after a New York City doctor who died by suicide while working on the frontlines of the pandemic.