Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul hosts virtual panel for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday was National Children’s Mental health Awareness Day and some state leaders want to make sure our younger population and their parents have the resources they need to get through a tough time.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul hosted a virtual discussion with the state’s mental health commissioner and its director of psychology services.

Officials say children and teenagers can have trouble coping at times just like adults do and the best way to handle it is by communicating.

NYS Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The important thing is to be there and be open with your child to talk to them about what they might be going through and to recognize they may give you some signs that they’re having difficulties usually that if there’s been a significant change in the way they behave all of a sudden.”

If you ever want to reach out for help.