Law enforcement mental health advocate to lead presentation in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mental health advocate and law enforcement suicide prevention trainer Chris Prochut is coming to Buffalo.

Prochut will speak Friday and Saturday at a law enforcement suicide awareness presentation at the Buffalo Grand Hotel. The presentation is free to attend for law enforcement members and first responders.

He travels the United States sharing his story dealing with the stigma surrounding mental health and training law enforcement on depression and suicide warning signs, medication and revision to department policies.

The presentation runs from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on November 12 and 13.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Erie County’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day: 716-834-3131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit CrisisServices.org.