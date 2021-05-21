New mental health awareness mural revealed on Bailey Ave.

BUFFALO, NY. (WIVB) — A new mural on Buffalo’s East Side is raising awareness of mental health struggles.

The new work of art at Bailey and Kensington was created by the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology for Horizon Health.

Mayor Byron Brown says so many in our community are struggling with mental health issues and it’s important for people to know, there is help out there.

It’s a sentiment shared by the kids who worked on the mural.

“Whether it’s losing your house, losing your car. losing friends, its always something that you never expected from this pandemic. And this really shows that when you see this, you see that you’re never alone, whether you have a shoulder to lean on or you don’t it shows that you’re never really alone and you always have someone to count on.”

It took the kids nearly 50 hours to complete this mural.