BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and News 4 is airing a special on Saturday night to discuss what can be a sensitive topic.

The special will air at 8 p.m. You can watch on this page or on WIVB.

After the show, you can have your mental health questions answers by experts in a Facebook live hosted on our Facebook page. Joining us will be:

Robert Cannata, Vice President, Spectrum Health and Human Services

Malene White, Counselor, Spectrum Health and Human Servoces

Christine Ziemba, Director, Spectrum Health and Human Services

The Q&A will be moderated by News 4’s Chelsea Lovell. A replay will be available on this page after it has concluded.

Mental health resources

Crisis Services Buffalo NY – For children who need someone to talk to, whether it be about school, parent-child relationships or suicidal thoughts. Available 24/7, 365 days a year by calling 716-882-4357.

Buffalo H.O.P.E. – A free, confidential and anonymous 9 to 5 helpline run by Spectrum Health and Human Services to provide emotional support and give assessments. They also send counselors to schools and businesses. Call 716-556-6506.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 for the 24/7 Crisis and Suicide Lifeline.