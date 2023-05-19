BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and News 4 is airing a special on Saturday night to discuss what can be a sensitive topic.
The special will air at 8 p.m. You can watch on this page or on WIVB.
After the show, you can have your mental health questions answers by experts in a Facebook live hosted on our Facebook page. Joining us will be:
- Robert Cannata, Vice President, Spectrum Health and Human Services
- Malene White, Counselor, Spectrum Health and Human Servoces
- Christine Ziemba, Director, Spectrum Health and Human Services
The Q&A will be moderated by News 4’s Chelsea Lovell. A replay will be available on this page after it has concluded.
Mental health resources
Crisis Services Buffalo NY – For children who need someone to talk to, whether it be about school, parent-child relationships or suicidal thoughts. Available 24/7, 365 days a year by calling 716-882-4357.
Buffalo H.O.P.E. – A free, confidential and anonymous 9 to 5 helpline run by Spectrum Health and Human Services to provide emotional support and give assessments. They also send counselors to schools and businesses. Call 716-556-6506.
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 for the 24/7 Crisis and Suicide Lifeline.
