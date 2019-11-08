Mercy Flight pilot accused in Halloween incident

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WIVB)-A Mercy Flight pilot in command stands accused of harassment and exposing himself on Halloween night in the heart of Ellicottville. Greggory A. Gray, 48, of Hamburg is ordered to appear in court on three violations of harassment and one violation of exposure of a person.

It was about 7:30 p.m. on Halloween when three boys who were trick-or-treating in Ellicottville say a man came across the street shouting at them, attempted to grab one of them by the hood, and then chased them down Washington Street for no apparent reason.

They ran and and hid, and called a parent. The parent told police she found the man leaning against a tree holding his exposed private parts near the former schoolhouse at Washington & Jefferson Street. He was not urinating, according to the parent. When she confronted him, she says he covered up and tried to run away.

Gray is a former Navy pilot who managed over a billion dollars worth of aircraft a few years ago in Florida. For the past three years, he’s been a pilot in command at Mercy Flight.

On that night, police indicate he pleaded the fifth amendment and asked to call his attorney, Jason DiPasquale. “At this time, these are merely allegations that my client categorically denies,” said DiPasquale. “When he is arraigned on November 14, we intend on entering a not guilty plea to these charges and will vigorously defend these charges and he looks forward to clearing his name through the judicial process.”

Margaret Ferrentino, executive vice president of Mercy Flight Inc. released the following statement:

“We are disappointed to hear that one of our employees is subject to the allegations such as those placed against Mr. Gray. Understanding that there are two or more sides to every story, we will await the results of the judicial process after which time we will determine the consequences, if any that Mr. Gray may or may not be subject to as this situation relates to Mercy Flight’s Code of Conduct Policy.

During his tenure Mr. Gray has maintained an exemplary employment record.”

Greggory Gray has been given a ticket to appear in Ellicottville Town Court on Thursday, November 14 at 4:30 p.m.