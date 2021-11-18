Mercy Hospital keeping MACC emergency department closed for several more weeks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although other services will reopen Thursday, Mercy Hospital is extending the closure of the emergency department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center (MACC) in Orchard Park.

Catholic Health says this is due to “continued healthcare staffing shortages across the region and a sharp rise in COVID-19 patients at area hospitals.” It will be closed for the next several weeks.

Emergency services at the Southwestern Boulevard site are expected to reopen by January 3.

Hospital President Eddie Bratko says “Staff from the MACC have been reassigned to Mercy Hospital as we concentrate our resources on supporting our caregivers at the hospital and meeting the needs of our most acutely ill patients.”

Also, cardiac rehabilitation services at MACC are being temporarily relocated to the Metabolic Center at St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga.

The following services are reopening on Thursday:

COVID Swabbing Station

Pre-surgical Testing

Imaging Services

Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic

Outpatient EKG

Wound Healing Center

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services

Laboratory Services