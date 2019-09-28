Metallica cancels upcoming tour as lead singer James Hetfield enters rehab

(CNN Newsource)- Metallica’s lead vocalist James Hetfield has reentered rehab and the band is postponing upcoming tour dates.
Metallica made the announcement in a series of tweets on Friday.
A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob— Metallica (@Metallica) September 28, 2019
We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.
(1/6)
Hetfield’s struggle with addiction was shown in the 2004 documentary “Some kind of monster.”
The canceled tour dates were scheduled for australia and new zealand.
The group says all tickets will be fully refunded.