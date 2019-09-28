Metallica cancels upcoming tour as lead singer James Hetfield enters rehab

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource)- Metallica’s lead vocalist James Hetfield has reentered rehab and the band is postponing upcoming tour dates.

Metallica made the announcement in a series of tweets on Friday.

Hetfield’s struggle with addiction was shown in the 2004 documentary “Some kind of monster.”

The canceled tour dates were scheduled for australia and new zealand.

The group says all tickets will be fully refunded.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss