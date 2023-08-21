WARREN, Pa. (WIVB) — Michael Burham, the alleged rapist and arsonist also suspected in the Jamestown death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin this past May, is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning.

Burham’s preliminary hearing in Warren County is scheduled for 10 a.m. It pertains to his escape from a Pennsylvania prison, where he’s been held since mid-July following nine days on the run.

Prior to his prison escape, the man police described as a “self-taught survivalist” was found in South Carolina after allegedly kidnapping a couple in Pennsylvania. His capture took place on May 24, nearly two weeks after Hodgkin’s body was found by Jamestown police.

Since being brought back into custody, Burham is under watch 24 hours a day, with Erie County, Pennsylvania Executive Brenton Davis saying there’s “zero chance” he’ll get out this time.