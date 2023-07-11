YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. (WIVB) – The reward for information leading to the capture of escaped prisoner Michael Burham was increased to $19,500 on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Burham, 34, is in his fifth day on the run after escaping from Warren County Jail.

Lt. Col. George Bivens, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, said Monday and reiterated Tuesday that officials believe Burham is still in the general area of Warren, possibly hiding out in wooded areas. Police have described Burham as a “self-taught survivalist” who served in the military reserves and is capable of surviving in the woods.

Officials also believe Burham could be receiving assistance as he runs from the law for a second time this year. Anyone found to have assisted Burham can be charged with a felony, they said.

Updates from Tuesday’s press conference will be added on this page. More information is below.

How did Michael Burham escape?

Burham was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Officials said he utilized a bed sheet and exercise equipment to escape from a recreation area of the jail. Several other inmates were in the area at the time. He was under video surveillance but it’s not clear if there were guards present. He was likely allowed in the recreation area at the time because the jail needed to split up recreation time among inmates throughout the day.

“He elevated himself on top of a piece of exercise equipment and was able to exit the yard through a metal-gated roof,” Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter said. “He then used bed sheets that he tied together, and was able to escape to the ground from the roof.”

According to police, Burham was wearing a denim jacket and orange Crocs with his orange-and-white striped jumpsuit when he escaped, although it is believed that he has changed clothes since then.

Police said Monday they do not have evidence that Burham has changed his physical appearance since his escape, though it is possible. However, they believe the latest photos released of his wearing a beard are the most accurate pictures of him.

Why was Michael Burham in jail?

Burham’s escape from Warren County Jail was the latest incident in a crime spree spanning two months.

Burham is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, N.Y. in May. He evaded police for nearly two weeks after that incident, allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania before hiding out in South Carolina. He was eventually captured and brought back to Western New York in late June before being extradited to Pennsylvania to face kidnapping charges. Charges have not yet been filed in relation to Hodgkin’s death.

Possible sightings of Michael Burham

Police said that there have been several possible sightings called in by area residents, which led to specific searches in the area – including at a building at 3rd Avenue and Water Street on Friday night that lasted several hours.

Police said Monday that there have been multiple reported break-ins in the area since Thursday night, but there is “no indication” that Burham was attached to any of them.

Will Michael Burham be captured?

Officials remained confident Monday that they will capture Burham.

“I believe we are putting significant pressure on him. We’re actively pushing him in these areas. If he is here, he is not getting any rest,” Lt. Col. George Bivens said. “I believe at some point we are going to force him to make a mistake, and when he does we will use that to our advantage.”

However, Bivens could not provide a timeline as to when he will be captured, but are convinced they will.

“We won’t know until we capture him just how close we really are, but I am convinced that the approach we are taking will be successful,” Bivens said. “There is no doubt in my mind, we will capture him.”

‘Armed and dangerous’

Pennsylvania police said they do not have evidence that Burham has acquired a firearm since escaping from jail, but nonetheless, he should be considered armed and dangerous. They noted Burham came into possession of a gun during his previous run from police and suspect he will try to do so again.

Should I cancel my trip to the Allegany area?

As of Monday, July 10, Pennsylvania State Police do not believe this is necessary. While Burham is considered armed and dangerous, police said all residents and travelers need to do is remain vigilant. All doors should be locked, and weapons and valuables should not be left in plain sight.

What to do if you have info on Michael Burham

If you think you see Burham, you are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

To report info or possible leads in the case, call Pennsylvania State Police at (717) 265-9650 or (717) 265-9651. Up to $19,500 in reward money has been made available, police said.

Latest news on the manhunt for Michael Burham