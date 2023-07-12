WARREN, Pa. (WIVB) — The escape of Michael Burham has people wondering what should be done to improve security at the Warren County Jail.

Burham, a homicide suspect also facing charges of rape and arson, broke out of incarceration this past Thursday night. Described by police as a “self-taught survivalist,” he’s been on the run ever since.

The prime suspect in the Jamestown death of Kala Hodgkin, 34, Burham was previously on the run before being found nearly two weeks later in South Carolina.

After his recent escape, the Warren County Board of Commissioners, with the Prison Board, came together to review the circumstances of what happened.

“The City of Warren Police are conducting a criminal investigation into the escape but neither they, nor City Administration have any management responsibility to the Warren County Jail,” a statement from the Warren County Board of Commissioners read.

Information not directly involved with the criminal investigation was reviewed by the Prison Board and Commissioners. As a result, Warren County says repairs to the roof of the prison yard are necessary.

The prison yard was described as a 40 x 40 room with a cage on the facility’s top floor.

“The Commissioners and Prison Board have also ordered the space be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and that the exercise equipment be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility,” the board’s statement said.

Burham’s escape involved bed sheets and elevating himself on exercise equipment.

Structural changes are expected to be completed before the week’s end. Other long-term upgrades are expected to be wrapped up in the next few weeks, they said.

In addition to these changes, inmate access and observation is also under review, but due to law changes, “prisoners must have access to yard time and outside exercise,” the board says.

“Changes will be made to increase security in that space…With a facility as small as ours that is close to full, inmates must be taken to the yard in shifts. That happens all day and evening to ensure all inmates have appropriate yard time,” the board said.

Wednesday at noon, the board is planning to hold a vote on a potential contract with the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections to fully investigate the prison, in addition to the department’s annual inspection of the facility.

A news conference is expected to take place following the meeting. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.