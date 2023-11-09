(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The man accused of several violent crimes as well as escaping the Warren County Jail this summer will appear in court on Thursday.

According to the Warren County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Burham will appear in county court at 1:30 p.m.

After pleading not guilty to a list of charges, including kidnapping in September, Michael Burham is now entering a guilty plea.

At this time, it’s unknown which charges he’s pleading guilty to.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to JET 24 Action News for the latest.