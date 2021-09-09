Michael Constantine, family patriarch from ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ dies at 94

Michael Constantine, seen here at the premiere of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” in New York, had passed away on Aug. 31, his agent confirmed. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WVLA/NEXSTAR) – Michael Constantine, perhaps best know for his role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died at 94.

Constantine’s agent confirmed the news to Variety. The actor passed on Aug. 31 of natural causes.

Constantine, whose reprised his role of Gus Portokalos in the film’s TV spin-off and its 2016 sequel, began his acting career in theater before breaking into TV and film, with early roles on such shows or movies as “The Twilight Zone,” “Perry Mason,” “Gunsmoke” and “The Hustler.”

His work on “Room 222,” a James L. Brooks series about a group of high school teachers and students in Los Angeles, later scored him an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor. He also earned a nomination the following year (losing to Ed Asner of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”), as well as two Golden Globe nominations for his work on both “Room 222” and “Sirota’s Court.”

More recently, he earned a Golden Satellite Award, presented by the International Press Academy, for his role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” in 2002.

One of Constantine’s co-stars in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” paid tribute to the actor on Twitter following his passing.

“Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend,” wrote star and screenwriter Nia Vardalos. “Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”