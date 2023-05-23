BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Michigan Avenue bridge is set to be closed for the next 3-4 months for work on it, authorities said.
Work is scheduled to be conducted on the sub-part of the bridge, which they say has to be done during summer months due to water and weather. The closures will cut off the main route to the Riverworks area with many summer events coming up.
Signage for detours will go up before work begins on Thursday.
