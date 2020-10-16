Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Commission requests grant from Buffalo Billion

(WIVB) – More money from the Buffalo Billion should soon be assigned to projects to help out our region.

Directors of the Empire State Development Corporation held an online meeting on Thursday. They were asked to approve projects, including one that’s intended to boost development on Buffalo’s East Side.

The first of those projects is for the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Commission, requesting to approve a grant of up to $281,050.

If approved, that money would be used to pay for a consultant for the commission’s mission to showcase the historic neighborhood as a tourist destination.