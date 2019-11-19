Middle School honored after raising nearly $100,000 for cancer research

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Frontier Middle School has raised nearly $100,000 for cancer research after just three years of ‘Goin’ Bald for Bucks,’ and today, they were honored for their hard work.

“A lot of times we think to ourselves, ‘well kids in middle school can’t make a difference,'” Shannon Gonzalez said, a teacher at the school. “They’re just young kids, but they do make a difference, they want to make a difference. And when their voices want to be heard, they can be heard loud and clear.”

Shannon Gonzalez is a social studies teacher at Frontier Middle and a year ago, she received tough news.

“I had a mark on me for 15 years, and what ended up happening, was something had grown inside of it that I was not aware of,” she said.

Gonzalez was diagnosed with melanoma. She immediately went to Roswell.

And while she was fighting cancer, the students and staff at her school were fighting to find a cure. Since 2017, the entire school has been Goin’ Bald for Bucks. That first year, they had a goal of raising $5,000. Instead, they raised more than $21,000. The next year, they became the top fundraiser in the area, getting together a whopping $34,000. And in their third year, they held the top title again, raising $39,000.

“It was very emotional,” Nathan Hohl said, who raised about $1,000 for the cause. “People around me were all crying. It was a happy atmosphere, for a good cause.”

In all, the school has helped raise about $95,000 for cancer research.

And today, Roswell unveiled a blue Herd of Hope buffalo at the school. The buffalo will stand at the school as recognition for everything the kids have done to help find a cure, and as hope for all of those who are still fighting.

“The support that the kids have given, the teachers, my administration is unbelievable,” Gonzalez said. “And I will be walking into those doors, extremely proud every day, knowing that they made that happen.”