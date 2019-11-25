Middle school students ‘Pie it Forward’ to those in need

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local middle school students are ‘pie-ing it forward.’ Inside the Family and Consumer Science class at Mill Middle School (which many people remember as Home Economics), 8th graders churned out dozens of pies for those in need.

The Buffalo City Mission feeds home-bound clients a hot meal for Thanksgiving every year, and six years ago, a woman names Maureen Griffin Tomczak came up with the idea to ask community members to make pies for those people. She named it ‘Pie it Forward.’

And the students in Andrea Pecori’s classroom decided to help that cause this year. They made pumpkin and apple pies from scratch. The family recipes came from classroom aide, Holly Tuskes.

“It’s awesome because it’s one of those things that’s a dying art, that our grandmothers used and our mothers used, but you can go to the store and buy one, which is so much easier, but it makes such a difference,” Tuskes said. “But these kids were so into making it, and learning how to do it, that it was a lot of fun.”

There were stations set up in the classroom. Each student learned how to make the filling and crust for each pie. They even learned how to weave a lattice design.

More than 30 faculty and staff members at Mill Middle School gave Pecori money to make all the pies. For $5, they had the choice of donating a pie, while getting a pie for themselves, or they could donate two pies with the money. In all, the students made 75 pies, and donated 55 of them.

The kids get extra credit if they go home and make a pie, but many said they were planning on doing so anyway.

“That time that they’re spending in their kitchens, with their families, and then eating their creations is pretty awesome,” Andrea Pecori said.

“My mom and I were talking about how we were going to make some on Wednesday, because we’re going to my grandma’s house for Thanksgiving, so we were going to bring pies now,” Sarah Taggert said, a student at Mill Middle School.

According to the Buffalo City Mission, during the first year of ‘Pie it Forward,’ 50 pies were donated. Last year, they brought in more than 900.