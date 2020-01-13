Mild Temps for Now; Colder Numbers on the Way

The NHL Scouting Combine will be staying in Buffalo for at least three more years, as the league and the Buffalo Sabres announced Monday. The event has been held in Buffalo since 2015. The event, which showcases the top draft-eligible prospects from North America and Europe, will be held at KeyBank Center and HarborCenter. This year’s event will run from June 1-6.

"After a successful first five years of the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, we’re thrilled to host the event for another three years,” said Kevyn Adams, Buffalo Sabres senior vice president of business administration. “Partnering with the NHL to host the Combine has been a wonderful opportunity for our organization and the city of Buffalo. We’re excited that the path to the NHL for these young players will continue to run through our city and we look forward to welcoming the hockey world back to Buffalo this spring.”