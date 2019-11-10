Military appreciation day at Explore & More

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wake Up welcomed Kristin Scholz the External Relations Manager from Explore & More, to share with us a Veterans Day special.

Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive free admission from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday November 11th.

Activities will include making lap blankets for Veterans and thank you cards for deployed military members.

Explore & More is partnering with event sponsor National Fuel to collect toiletry items for Niagara Falls Air Base troops being deployed overseas.

Donations are being gratefully accepted at the front desk of the museum and can also be shipped direct through Amazon, where a list of requested items is available and set up for direct shipment to the museum.