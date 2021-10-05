Millennial grill master, Steven Butler, to open a second restaurant location in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When it comes to eateries and restaurants, Western New York is full of locally-owned gems hidden in plain sight. One of which has been shining brightly on the corner of Genesee Street since the ’90s. It’s called Ike and BG’s Restaurant, named after Isaac and Betty Gray. It has since been acquired by their godson Steven Butler, who, having worked here since the age of 14 years old, is now hoping to put a new spin on things.

Just in time for any Bills tailgate, if you’re into soul food and barbecue, Ike & BG’s menu has it all. From delicious ribs, savory chicken, and fish, to baked mac and cheese, candied yams, and more, butler plans to carry the extensive menu with him when he opens a second location in Downtown Buffalo later this month

