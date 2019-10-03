Million dollar upgrade for senior apartments Buffalo

The Piotr Stadnitski Gardens, which is Near Fillmore Avenue, and the Riverview Manor Apartments on Hertel Avenue just got major upgrades and renovations.

Both buildings are about 40 years old and were in much need of repair. Some of the upgrades included, brand new bathrooms, and kitchens equipped with new appliances, new windows, flooring and a new roof.

State and local leaders joined residents Thursday to celebrate the completion of the project. The project took about a year to complete and cost about 25 million dollars in state funding.

“In Buffalo, we love our seniors. one of the reasons that this year we became an AARP age friendly community and we work very hard in buffalo to improve the quality of life for our senior citizens,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“This $25 million dollar investment is part of the the revitalization that’s happening in our community,” said Senator Tim Kennedy (D-63).

Some of the residents who already live in the facilities are very happy with the upgrades.

“I love our windows, because now, our heat don’t go out window, and our light bills are kind of low,” said Vernadine Hinton Piotr Stadnitski Gardens resident. “And, I love the new heating system that was put in that keeps us warmer.”

The units are reserved for seniors who are living at 60 percent of the region’s median income. For folks interested in getting their family members into one of these senior living complexes visit Symphony Management https://symphonymgmt.com