Million Veteran Program: A veteran database to study how genes affect health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The VA is asking for veterans to give back to their country one more time. The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching the Million Veteran Program.

The study is trying to create a national database, to see how genes affect health.

The program is asking veterans across the country to volunteer to become a part of the study.

People already in the program say they understand the importance of the research.

Veteran Neal Hodgson says, “After 40 years with the medical examiner’s office, I’ve learned that nobody shares data. This is a national database for all of the veterans. So we can all benefit from this.”

All veterans who volunteer have a one-time visit to the VA to give a blood sample and then complete some health surveys at home.

More than 770,000 veterans have enrolled in the national study.

Their input could be the difference in the fight against cancer, diabetes, and even PTSD.