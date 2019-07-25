Millions headed to Boys and Girls Clubs Collaboration WNY for programming and improvements

The Boys and Girls Clubs Collaboration of Western New York received a $5.5 million grant Thursday.

The group plans to use the funding to increase capacity at the clubs, meaning, they’ll be able to take in more kids.

It will also help address infrastructure issues at each of its 12 locations.

The funding will also help expand special programs like their healthy eating program. The funding will also go towards the creation of a central office, that will serve as a hub for all of the clubs.

“Most of it, goes to these clubs who are in need, they might have capital needs, it might be they can’t hire enough staff to take care of these kids or to add more kids to their programs,” said Sheri McDonough, Boys and Girls Clubs Collaborative WNY. “So, a lot of the money will go directly to the highest needs.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs, throughout the region, serve more than 17 thousand children.